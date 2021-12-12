Scott Borgerson, who secretly married Ghislane Maxwell in 2016, is spotted running around quaint New England town with possible new love a 49 year old yoga enthusiast and local journalist as he remains missing from his wife’s trial

As Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial for sex trafficking of minors continues in Manhattan, her spouse Scott Borgerson appears to have a new squeeze hundreds of miles away in the quaint New England town of Manchester by the Sea, Your Content has learned.

The possible new flame when Borgerson was photographed in late November in the Massachusetts town in November.

She has since been identified as Kris McGinn, a local journalist and yoga enthusiast. McGinn covers and photographs food and cultural trends for the town’s paper.

She refused to confirm or deny a relationship.

McGinn is said to be going through a divorce with husband Wesley Straub and hangs out with Borgerson on weekends.

Since Maxwell’s arrest in July 2020, Borgerson has rarely been spotted around town.

Last week Maxwell, 59, appeared in federal court with freshly dyed black roots and a shoulder length bob for jury selection. Her trial begins later this month.

Maxwell has been awaiting trial in New York’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, where she has spent past 16 months in solitary confinement,’according to Texas News.

