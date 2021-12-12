Texas girl, Sophie Long, 11, who disappeared over summer with her dad who did not have custody, was found safe in a foreign country, authorities say

A Texas girl who has been missing since July was found safe in a foreign country with her fugitive dad Saturday after US investigators finally tracked down the pair following a bitter custody dispute in which her father had refused to hand over his daughter to her maternal aunt, Your Content has learned.

Sophie Long was found safe and sound in an undisclosed foreign country.

Her dad Michael refused to return her to her maternal aunt back in July.

He said he was afraid for her safety after she claimed to have been sexually abused by her mom’s fiancee.

Michael will charged with felony interference with child custody,’according to The Daily Advent.

