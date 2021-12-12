Sunday, December 12, 2021
    Veteran anchor Chris Wallace QUITS his Fox News show live on air ‘for new adventure’ at CNN Plus after 18 years with Murdoch’s network
    By Your Content Staff
    Veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday that he is leaving the network after 18 years and was ‘ready for a new adventure.’, Your Content has learned.

    Wallace joined Fox as the anchor of Fox News Sunday back in 2003.

    He’s leaving the network to join CNN’s premium streaming service: Sources.

    His father, Mike Wallace, had a four-decade run on CBS News’ 60 Minutes.

    The celebrated journalist said he was ‘ready for a new adventure’ on the way out,’according to CNN.

