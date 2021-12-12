Was Lewis Hamilton ROBBED of victory at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Fury as F1 bosses THROW OUT appeals from Mercedes after Max Verstappen controversially snatched World Championship on the last lap when safety car was sent out, wiping out Brit’s 11 second lead

Fans are claiming Lewis Hamilton was robbed of an eighth World Championship after a controversial decision by race directors gave rival Max Verstappen the opportunity to snatch the title on the final lap of a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Your Content has learned.

Max Verstappen snatched his first ever Driver’s World Championship on the final lap of the race in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth World Championship at the Yas Marina circuit by his young rival.

He was overtaken on the final lap by the Flying Dutchman following a controversial safety car.

Hamilton had led for most of the race and looked on course for comfortable win after near-miss on first lap.

Verstappen later fought back to overtake him and was crowned world champion for the very first time.

Mercedes lodged two protests after race director’s decision set the stage for a final lap shoot-out for title.

But both appeals were thrown out by the race stewards in the second defeat of the night for Mercedes,’according to EUROSparts.

