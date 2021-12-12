Sunday, December 12, 2021
Sunday, December 12, 2021
More

    Was Lewis Hamilton ROBBED of victory at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Fury as F1 bosses THROW OUT appeals from Mercedes after Max Verstappen controversially snatched World Championship on the last lap when safety car was sent out, wiping out Brit’s 11 second lead
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Fans are claiming Lewis Hamilton was robbed of an eighth World Championship after a controversial decision by race directors gave rival Max Verstappen the opportunity to snatch the title on the final lap of a thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Your Content has learned.

    Max Verstappen snatched his first ever Driver’s World Championship on the final lap of the race in Abu Dhabi.

    - Advertisement -

    Lewis Hamilton was denied an eighth World Championship at the Yas Marina circuit by his young rival.

    He was overtaken on the final lap by the Flying Dutchman following a controversial safety car.

    Hamilton had led for most of the race and looked on course for comfortable win after near-miss on first lap.

    Verstappen later fought back to overtake him and was crowned world champion for the very first time.

    - Advertisement -

    Mercedes lodged two protests after race director’s decision set the stage for a final lap shoot-out for title.

    But both appeals were thrown out by the race stewards in the second defeat of the night for Mercedes,’according to EUROSparts.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.