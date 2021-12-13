‘All you could hear was the screams of people’ Survivors recount harrowing moment deadliest twister in history barreled through Kentucky leaving ‘up to 100’ people dead in its wake

Survivors of the deadliest twister in Kentucky’s history have described the harrowing ‘screams of people’ as they lay cowering in devastated factories and homes during the storm as the governor warned the death toll could exceed 100 amid continued rescue efforts on Monday, Your Content has learned.

Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s toll, confirmed at 80, could rise to 100 as searches continued today.

He said going door to door was out of the question because in the state’s worst-hit areas: ‘There are no doors’

The total death toll from the storm stands at 94, with fatalities in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

One twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record, as the stormfront smashed apart a candle factory in Kentucky, crushed a nursing home in Arkansas and flattened an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

At least eight people were killed in the candle factory when the tornado rampaged through the small town of Mayfield, bringing the walls crashing down and tearing the roof off. Another eight workers are still missing.

Kyanna Parsons Perez was among the 110 employees working the night shift amid the busy Christmas rush.

After the storm hit ‘everything came down on us,’ Parsons Perez said. Adding, ‘all you heard was screams’,’according to Texas News.

