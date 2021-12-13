Monday, December 13, 2021
Monday, December 13, 2021
More

    Armed Chicago robbers steal eight watches worth MILLIONS from Lamborghini car showroom despite heightened cop presence Owner blasts ‘weak’ Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State Attorney Kim Foxx
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Another brazen smash and grab was caught on camera at a luxury car showroom in crime stricken Chicago in which the suspects ran out with watches worth millions, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed a luxury car dealership in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood on Saturday.

    - Advertisement -

    One stood suspect by the door with a gun while the other smashed a display case with a hammer, stealing at least eight luxury watches worth millions.

    The dealership owners are slamming city leaders, saying more action needs to be taken to combat crime in Chicago.

    The owners have increased security at the store and plan to keep the doors locked, even during business hours.

    Car service will be by appointment only from now on,’according to FOX32.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.