Armed Chicago robbers steal eight watches worth MILLIONS from Lamborghini car showroom despite heightened cop presence Owner blasts ‘weak’ Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State Attorney Kim Foxx

Another brazen smash and grab was caught on camera at a luxury car showroom in crime stricken Chicago in which the suspects ran out with watches worth millions, Your Content has learned.

Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed a luxury car dealership in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

One stood suspect by the door with a gun while the other smashed a display case with a hammer, stealing at least eight luxury watches worth millions.

The dealership owners are slamming city leaders, saying more action needs to be taken to combat crime in Chicago.

The owners have increased security at the store and plan to keep the doors locked, even during business hours.

Car service will be by appointment only from now on,’according to FOX32.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]