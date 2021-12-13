Monday, December 13, 2021
    Biden defends his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal AGAIN President insists ‘no one’ came up with a plan to pull out ‘without anyone getting hurt’ and was always against the invasion
    President Joe Biden defended the United States’ widely criticized withdrawal operation from Afghanistan this past summer, claiming that he was against the invasion ‘from the beginning’ in a new interview though his past Senate voting record says otherwise, Your Content has learned.

    President briefly brought up the military operation in his wife’s.

    As a Senator he voted to allow George W. Bush to invade Iraq, Afghanistan.

    However he opposed deploying additional troops as vice president in 2009.

    Biden’s oversimplification of the criticism he received on his military withdrawal leaves out national security concerns and accusations he risked US credibility ,’according to The New York Times.

