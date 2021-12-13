Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    Black grocery store worker, 23, was HANDCUFFED while trying to cash his $900 paycheck after bank manager called cops claiming it was fake US bank CEO apologizes over shocking ‘banking while black’ bias
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 23 year old black grocery distributor was put in handcuffs last year while trying to cash his paycheck after workers in the bank called police, claiming his check was fake, in a shocking instance of racist bias now being referred to as ‘banking while black’, Your Content has learned.

    Joe Morrow worked as a picker at a UNFI grocery store in Hopkins, Minnesota.

    - Advertisement -

    Last October, he tried to cash his $900 paycheck at a branch of US bank.

    The bank manager claimed it was fake and phoned the police.

    Morrow was hauled into a room in the bank and then put in handcuffs while cops and the bank manager called UNFI to confirm it was real.

    Sgt. Justin Pletcher, the white cop who responded him, told him not to ‘say anything stupid or you’ll get arrested’

    - Advertisement -

    He also told him that ‘getting upset’ made him ‘look guilty’ – even though he was not.

    US Bank last month paid him an undisclosed settlement and the bank’s CEO has apologized.

    It’s unclear if the bank manager remains in his position or if Sgt. Pletcher has been disciplined,’according to NewsBreak.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.