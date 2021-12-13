Black grocery store worker, 23, was HANDCUFFED while trying to cash his $900 paycheck after bank manager called cops claiming it was fake US bank CEO apologizes over shocking ‘banking while black’ bias

A 23 year old black grocery distributor was put in handcuffs last year while trying to cash his paycheck after workers in the bank called police, claiming his check was fake, in a shocking instance of racist bias now being referred to as ‘banking while black’, Your Content has learned.

Joe Morrow worked as a picker at a UNFI grocery store in Hopkins, Minnesota.

Last October, he tried to cash his $900 paycheck at a branch of US bank.

The bank manager claimed it was fake and phoned the police.

Morrow was hauled into a room in the bank and then put in handcuffs while cops and the bank manager called UNFI to confirm it was real.

Sgt. Justin Pletcher, the white cop who responded him, told him not to ‘say anything stupid or you’ll get arrested’

He also told him that ‘getting upset’ made him ‘look guilty’ – even though he was not.

US Bank last month paid him an undisclosed settlement and the bank’s CEO has apologized.

It’s unclear if the bank manager remains in his position or if Sgt. Pletcher has been disciplined,’according to NewsBreak.

