Brother of Kansas City Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed is murdered after being stabbed in the back by 47 year old woman

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been murdered after cops say he was stabbed in the back by a 47 year old woman, Your Content has learned.
T’Qarontarion Harrison, 32, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, was murdered on Friday night in his Louisiana hometown.
Harrison had allegedly been stabbed in the back with a kitchen knife by Angela Washington, 47, at her home.
He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning after suffering from a punctured lung.
Washington was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Sneed, 24, said he was raised by his brother during his childhood as both their parents had been incarcerated at the time,’according to ABC3.
