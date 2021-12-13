Chicago social worker is to receive $2.9M settlement offer from city after cops acting ‘on bad tip’ raided her home and forced her to stand NAKED and cuffed while officers searched the property

The City of Chicago is expected to offer a $2.9million settlement to Anjanette Young over a botched police raid on her home in 2019, during which officers forced the innocent social worker to stand naked and handcuffed while they searched for a felon who actually lived next door, Your Content has learned.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration is reportedly set to offer $2.9million to social worker Anjanette Young over botched 2019 police raid.

- Advertisement -

City Council is expected to consider settlement after review by Finance Committee on Monday.

Young sued the city and 12 police officers, alleging conspiracy to cover up civil rights violations.

Young was naked when police acting on a bad tip about a felon barged into her home during February 2019 incident and handcuffed her.

Woman spent more than 40 minutes protesting her innocence while in the nude while cops searched her home.

- Advertisement -

Video of the raid was released last year after City of Chicago’s attorney tried to stop a local TV station from airing it,’according to The Chicago Tribune.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]