    Derek Chauvin is set to plead GUILTY to federal civil rights charges over killing of George Floyd
    Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to federal civil rights charges over the murder of George Floyd, Your Content has learned.

    Derek Chauvin has indicated plan to change a prior non guilty plea to federal charges of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights.

    He’s due back in court for change of plea hearing Wednesday morning.

    Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s May 2020 murder in April 2021 and was later sentenced to more than 22 years in state prison.

    Chauvin and three colleagues were set to go to trial in federal case in January.

    Chauvin is also charged in a second indictment, stemming from the use of force and neck restraint of a 14 year old black boy in 2017,’according to The Washington Post.

