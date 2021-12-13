Dressed down Chris Cuomo is spotted in the Hamptons as he breaks cover for the FIRST time since he was fired from $6M a year CNN hosting gig

Chris Cuomo has broken cover for the first time since he was axed from CNN, Your Content has learned.

Spotted axed CNN host Chris Cuomo in the Hamptons on Saturday.

This is the first time he’s been seen in public since November 30 when he was suspended from the network for helping his brother Andrew battle sexual harassment allegations.

Chris was seen with an Amazon package in hand as he kept it casual in a beanie, sunglasses, hoodie, Army fatigue shorts and sneakers.

On December 5 he was fired from his $6million a year position after an unnamed former co worker at ABC claimed that he sexually harassed her,’according to New York Post.

