Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    'Drunk' motorist, 29, driving with his 10 year old son in his car crashes into three vehicles 'before dumping the seriously injured child at a nearby store and fleeing the scene'
    By Your Content Staff
    A father from suburban Chicago has been arrested on DUI and a slew of other serious charges after police say he crashed into three cars while driving drunk with his 10 year old son in his vehicle, and then abandoned the injured child at a nearby store before fleeing, Your Content has learned.

    Christopher Hernandez, 29, charged with eight counts, including aggravated DUI; endangering the life or health of a child and resisting an officer.

    Police in Joliet, Illinois, say Hernandez was driving drunk with his son, 10, in his car on Saturday when he crashed into three cars.

    After the chain-reaction collision, Hernandez fled with his son, who suffered a broken leg, ran to a nearby store and left the boy there before taking off.

    Police launched a search and later found Hernandez, who required medical treatment before being booked into jail,’according to WGN9.

