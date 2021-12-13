Elon Musk is named Time Magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year Says he and Grimes are only ‘semi separated’, slams vaccine mandates for ‘erosion of freedom’ and says he will fly a Noah’s ark spaceship packed full of animals to Mars

Elon Musk has been named Time magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year, Your Content has learned.
‘Few individuals have had more influence than @elonmusk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too’ Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal tweeted.
He recently sold most of his possessions including his seven California homes and moved into a 375 square foot modular home in Boca Chica, Texas.
Musk says he and Grimes are ‘semi-separated’ mostly due to distance.
He is vaccinated but slams vaccine mandates as an ‘erosion of freedom’
Planning to colonize Mars, Musk said he will fly a Noah’s ark spaceship packed full of animals to the planet.
The world’s richest man has a net worth of $265.4 billion.
Tesla employees alleged the company failed to properly notify its shareholders and the public of fire risks associated with solar panel system defects,’according to Times.
