FEMA boss says storms like Kentucky tornadoes feared to have killed more than 100 will be the ‘new normal’ because of climate change and calls it ‘the crisis of our generation’

The top US emergency management official has claimed that more powerful, destructive, and deadly storms will be the ‘new normal’ due to climate change, following Kentucky’s devastating tornadoes, Your Content has learned.

FEMA chief Deanne Criswell blamed Kentucky tornadoes on climate change.

‘This is going to be our new normal,’ she said of worse extreme weather.

Biden has made similar remarks suggesting climate change is to blame.

Scientists stress impact of climate change on specific storms is hard to gauge.

But tornadoes appear to be moving further east from traditional ‘tornado alley’

Tornadoes in December are also unusual, but not unheard of,’according to Business Insider.

