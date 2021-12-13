Monday, December 13, 2021
    ‘He didn’t want to be Avicii, he wanted to be Tim’ Father of megastar DJ who took his own life in 2018, says fame ‘overwhelmed’ his introverted son as he urges music industry to do more to protect young artists from suicide
    The father of the late DJ Avicii has opened up about his son’s painful relationship with fame and fortune, saying he never expected him to take his own life, Your Content has learned.

    Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, 28, known as Avicii, took his own life in April 2018.

    Star retired from touring in 2016 after health issues due to alcohol dependency.

    His father, Klas Bergling, said son was overwhelmed with fame and fortune.

    Avicii was nominated for two Grammys during his lifetime and has now exceeded a billion streams of his take on electronic dance music (EDM),’according to The Daily Advent.

