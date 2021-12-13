Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    ‘He was out there with us’ Broncos honor late receiver Demaryius Thomas by starting Sunday’s game with just 10 players on the field after the 33 year old collapsed and died in his shower last week
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The grief stricken Denver Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas with a coordinated demonstration on the first play of Sunday’s game after the 33 year old retired receiver collapsed and died in the shower of his Georgia home last week, Your Content has learned.

    The Denver Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas with a coordinated demonstration on the first play of Sunday’s game after the 33 year old retired receiver collapsed and died in his shower last week.

    - Advertisement -

    The Broncos began the game with just 10 players on the field and took a delay of game penalty, which the Detroit Lions declined. Meanwhile, many Broncos players on the sidelines were seen taking a knee.

    Denver coach Vic Fangio phoned Lions coach Dan Campbell before Sunday’s game to coordinate the plan.

    Thomas’s No. 88 appeared on the field and players’ helmets, and a memorial was built in the stadium,’according to The SUN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.