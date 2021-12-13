‘He was out there with us’ Broncos honor late receiver Demaryius Thomas by starting Sunday’s game with just 10 players on the field after the 33 year old collapsed and died in his shower last week

The grief stricken Denver Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas with a coordinated demonstration on the first play of Sunday’s game after the 33 year old retired receiver collapsed and died in the shower of his Georgia home last week, Your Content has learned.

The Broncos began the game with just 10 players on the field and took a delay of game penalty, which the Detroit Lions declined. Meanwhile, many Broncos players on the sidelines were seen taking a knee.

Denver coach Vic Fangio phoned Lions coach Dan Campbell before Sunday’s game to coordinate the plan.

Thomas’s No. 88 appeared on the field and players’ helmets, and a memorial was built in the stadium,’according to The SUN.

