How 18 year old Iowan cop killer went from state’s second youngest felon sentenced to hang to its longest serving prisoner Warren John Nutter dies after 65 years behind bars after death sentence was commuted in ’57

A cop killer who had his death sentence commuted has died in prison after 56 years behind bars making him the longest serving prisoner in his home state of Iowa, Your Content has learned.

Iowa’s longest-serving inmate, Warren John Nutter, died Wednesday at age 84 after battling chronic illness.

- Advertisement -

He passed away in a hospice room at the Iowa State Penitentiary after being imprisoned for the last 62 years.

Nutter plead guilty to shooting and killing Independence police officer Harold Pearce in January 1956 when he was just 18 years old.

He was sentenced to death on Feb. 10, 1956, making him the second youngest Iowan scheduled to hang.

Death penalty opponents raised national attention to his case and his sentence was commuted to life in prison in 1957,’according to News Week.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]