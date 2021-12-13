Idaho church replaces stained glass window depicting Robert E Lee, George Washington and Abe Lincoln with image of America’s first black female Methodist bishop wearing LGBTQ scarf

An Idaho church has replaced a stained glass window of Robert E Lee, George Washington and Abe Lincoln with the country’s first black Methodist bishop wearing an LGBTQ scarf, Your Content has learned.

A church in Boise, Idaho replaced a stained glass window featuring Confederate leader Robert E Lee in favor of the country’s first black female Methodist bishop.

Leontine Kelly, who passed away in 2012, was chosen among 50 options to be put into the space after it stood empty for a year and a half.

Statues and memorials of Lee had been taken down over the past two years in light of the country’s history of racism.

The image of Kelly at the Cathedral of the Rockies First Methodist Church features her donning an LGBTQ scarf.

She was the second woman elected in her position in 1984,’according to CBS2.

