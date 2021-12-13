Monday, December 13, 2021
    January 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows be found in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating with the panel as it’s revealed the ex Trump chief of staff wrote before siege that National Guard was on standby to ‘protect pro Trump people’
    By Your Content Staff
    The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is recommending that Mark Meadows be found in contempt of Congress after the former Trump chief of staff stopped cooperating with the panel, Your Content has learned.

    The panel is calling for criminal charges against Trump’s former chief of staff.

    Meadows has submitted 6,000 pages of documents but hasn’t agreed to meet.

    The former congressman, 62, has sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the committee, saying its subpoenas are ‘overly broad and unduly burdensome’

    Meadows said in an email before the Capitol riot that the National Guard would be on standby to ‘protect pro Trump people,’ the committee revealed.

    The full House is expected to vote to hold him in contempt on Tuesday,’according to The Washington Post.

