Jared Kushner screamed at the Israeli ambassador and told him to ‘get out’ of the White House when he said Netanyahu didn’t trust Trump to broker a peace deal in the Middle East, book claims

Former President Donald Trump’s son in law and ex-senior adviser Jared Kushner once screamed at the Israeli ambassador and kicked him out of the White House, a new book claims, Your Content has learned.

Trump’s son in law also threatened Netanyahu when the ex-prime minister said he would proceed with West Bank annexations without the US’s go-ahead.

‘This will be the biggest mistake you have ever made,’ Kushner told him according to Israeli Axios reporter Barak Ravid’s new book.

When Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer tried to stall the Abraham Accords to try to add more countries, Kushner allegedly said he could get one or ‘go f**k himself’

Ravid also claims that Netanyahu tried to pull out of the Accords the day before the deal was announced but the US made it clear that was not possible.

‘I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make peace,’ Trump told the Israeli author.

Trump spoke highly of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas – ‘I thought he was terrific. He was almost like a father. Couldn’t have been nicer’

On Friday, it was revealed Trump said he hasn’t spoken to Netanyahu since he congratulated Biden on his 2020 win. ‘F*** him,’ Trump said.

Netanyahu said he congratulated Biden because he appreciates ‘the importance of a strong alliance between the US and Israel’ ,’according to The Insider.

—

