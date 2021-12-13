Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear breaks down in tears as he reveals 64 people including a 5 month old baby and five other children have been confirmed dead and more than 100 are still missing following Friday’s tornado
    Sixty four people were killed, including a 5 month old baby and a five other children, after the deadliest twister in Kentucky’s history rolled through the state on Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s death toll, confirmed at 64, will continue to fluctuate as rescuers search through debris.

    The deceased range in age of 5 months to 86 years, with 18 people still unidentified.

    While the toll from the deadly storm was lower than he initially feared, the governor said he expects it to increase, possibly to 70 or 80.

    At least 105 people remain unaccounted for.

    He said going door to door was out of the question because in the state’s worst-hit areas: ‘There are no doors’

    The tornado, which was part of a raft of tornadoes that tore through six states over the weekend, is believed to be the deadliest in the state’s history,’according to Independent.

