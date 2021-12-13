Kentucky tornado’s youngest victim Two month old girl dies of her injuries two days after her parents strapped her into car seat and huddled in the bathroom as killer twister ripped through the state, killing 74

A two year old baby girl has died two days after her parents tried in vain to protect her and her siblings from a deadly tornado that ripped through Kentucky by hiding in the bathroom, Your Content has learned.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s death toll, confirmed at 74, will rise as rescuers search through debris.

The deceased range in age of two months old to 86 years, with 18 people still unidentified.

Two month old baby was confirmed dead on Monday, two says after she suffered a stroke during the storm.

The governor said he expects the death toll to increase. At least 105 people are missing.

He said going door to door was out of the question because in the state’s worst-hit areas: ‘There are no doors’

Tornado, one of many that tore through six states, is believed to be the deadliest in the state’s history.

President Joe Biden announced Monday he will be traveling to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the damage.

The president also shared that his ‘heart goes out’ to Beshear who lost several relatives in the disaster,’according to New York Post.

