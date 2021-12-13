Monday, December 13, 2021
Monday, December 13, 2021
    More than 350 people are arrested including 92 ‘gang members’ at the end of six month sting in Texas which also nets $4million, 32 kilos of drugs and 86 guns
    More than 350 people were arrested, including almost a hundred alleged gang members, as part of a six month long multi agency operation in Texas led by the US Marshals Service, Your Content has learned.

    The US Marshals Service announced the end of a 26 week long operation in the Gulf Coast area that led to the arrest of 351 people, including 92 gang members.

    ‘Operation Triple Beam Third Coast’ brought together deputy U.S. marshals, task force officers to bring down gang members and firearms related offenders.

    The operation began April 7 and ended September 30 and led to the arrest of 351 people, 11 of which were charged with homicide and 74 with assault.

    Authorities also seized 86 firearms, 32.971 kilograms of narcotics, and $4,360,968, the U.S Marshals Service said in a statement,’according to The Daily Advent.

