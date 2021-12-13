Mother, 31, who tried to leave her husband after years of mental and physical abuse reveals he ‘tried to execute her’ in horrifying machete attack within earshot of their two children that left her blind in one eye

A brave mother has shared how she survived her husband’s horror machete attack that left her face permanently disfigured and blind in one eye, Your Content has learned.

Meghan Moss, 31, from Vancouver was attacked by her now estranged husband.

Made the decision to leave him after years of alleged mental and physical abuse.

But Samuel Laughlin horrifically attacked her with a machete in June 2019,’according to USMail24.

