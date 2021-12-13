Monday, December 13, 2021
Monday, December 13, 2021
More

    News stations in upstate New York receive letters from someone claiming to be the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ FBI warn outlets not to open them to preserve DNA of ‘copycat’
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Several news stations in upstate New York have received letters from someone claiming to be the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ an homage to the infamous 1960s California serial killer, Your Content has learned.

    Multiple undisclosed TV stations received the mysterious letters, the FBI says.

    - Advertisement -

    It’s unclear what they say, but agents say they don’t pose a threat.

    The real Zodiac Killer taunted the media with cryptic letters, threatening bombings and killings if they weren’t published.

    The identity of the 1960s California serial killer has never been confirmed, according to the FBI.

    But a group of former law enforcement officers claimed to have identified the serial killer as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018,’according to The Daily Advent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.