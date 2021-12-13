News stations in upstate New York receive letters from someone claiming to be the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ FBI warn outlets not to open them to preserve DNA of ‘copycat’

Several news stations in upstate New York have received letters from someone claiming to be the ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ an homage to the infamous 1960s California serial killer, Your Content has learned.

Multiple undisclosed TV stations received the mysterious letters, the FBI says.

It’s unclear what they say, but agents say they don’t pose a threat.

The real Zodiac Killer taunted the media with cryptic letters, threatening bombings and killings if they weren’t published.

The identity of the 1960s California serial killer has never been confirmed, according to the FBI.

But a group of former law enforcement officers claimed to have identified the serial killer as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018,’according to The Daily Advent.

