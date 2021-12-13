Philadelphia Popeyes posts ‘no homeless’ sign on door banning them from the store after complaints they ‘trash’ the restaurant and refuse to follow the city’s mask mandate

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise in Philadelphia has banned homeless people from entering its restaurant, Your Content has learned.

A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise in Philadelphia, located on 15th street and Chestnut has banned homeless people from entering inside.

- Advertisement -

The store manager said the new policy was due to homeless people coming into the store without wearing masks.

Others would ‘come in and trash the store’, obliging employees to call police.

Homeless customers are still allowed to come inside the fast food restaurant to warm up, even given free meals, but they must follow business protocols,’according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]