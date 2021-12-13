Racquetball club is hit by murder suicide as man, 64, shoots dead his estranged wife and then himself over custody battle for their 12 year old son

A husband allegedly shot his estranged wife dead before killing himself at a raquet ball club as the pair battled over custody of their 12 year old son, Your Content has learned.

Dimitre Dimitrov allegedly shot his estranged wife, MaryAnn Dimitrov, outside the Holly Tree Racquet Club in North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Police say he then turned the gun on himself, killing them both.

The shooting came the same day the court approved an extension Dimitre had filed in the couple’s custody battle over their 12 year old son.

The Dimitrovs had separated in September and were reportedly undergoing a bitter divorce.

Court records also indicated a history of domestic violence disputes in which the couple alleged physical and verbal abuse against one another,’according to Texas News.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]