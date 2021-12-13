Russian graduate, 18, ‘blows himself up’ outside Orthodox school ‘in revenge for being bullied by nuns’

An 18-year-old Russian graduate blew himself up outside his former Orthodox school in Russia an apparent revenge attack for allegedly being bullied by nuns there, Your Content has learned.

Vladislav Struzhenkov in ‘critical condition’ after detonating a home made bomb in a blast which left 12 people injured.

Attack took place at Orthodox school linked to nunnery in city of Serpukhov.

Suspect ‘had complained about being bullied by nuns’ who ran the school,’according to The Daily Advent.

