Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    Russian graduate, 18, ‘blows himself up’ outside Orthodox school ‘in revenge for being bullied by nuns’
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An 18-year-old Russian graduate blew himself up outside his former Orthodox school in Russia an apparent revenge attack for allegedly being bullied by nuns there, Your Content has learned.

    Vladislav Struzhenkov in ‘critical condition’ after detonating a home made bomb in a blast which left 12 people injured.

    - Advertisement -

    Attack took place at Orthodox school linked to nunnery in city of Serpukhov.

    Suspect ‘had complained about being bullied by nuns’ who ran the school,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.