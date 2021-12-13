Russian woman who ‘stole more than $300,000 in designer goods by walking into luxury California stores with empty shopping bags then filled them up and left without paying’ is charged with felony thefts Crime in Bay Area continues to spiral

A woman in southern California was charged on Friday with multiple felonies after stealing more than $328,000 in merchandise from designers, including Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Prada, as the state continues to be plagued by burglaries and shoplifting, Your Content has learned.

More than $300,000 worth of stolen goods have been found in the home of a Southern California woman who allegedly stole between October and November.

- Advertisement -

Ekaterina Zharkova, 38, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on Nov 23 after stealing items from designers such as Gucci, Prada and Jimmy Choo.

She would steal accessories from retail stores, including TJ Maxx and Nordstrom in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, and Tustin, California.

Her technique was to fill empty shopping bags with stolen items and remove their anti-theft sensors before exiting the store without paying.

Zharkova’s arrest came after an investigator observed her stealing more than $3,500 in clothing merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack at the South Coast Plaza.

- Advertisement -

California Highway Patrol officers shared pictures of Zharkova’s vehicle with its front-passenger side, back seat and trunk filled with the items on social media.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore has said that more than 150 follow-home robberies have been reported so far in 2021, at the expense of two deaths.

The Los Angeles Times reported that robberies in the city have increased by 3.2 percent since 2020,’according to KTLA5.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]