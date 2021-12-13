Monday, December 13, 2021
Monday, December 13, 2021
    Six Amazon workers killed after Illinois tornado destroyed warehouse including Navy vet who died trying to save colleagues while Bezos throws weekend PARTY at Beverly Hills mansion
    By Your Content Staff
    The sister of a Navy veteran killed after tornadoes toppled an Amazon warehouse in Illinois says she’s furious the company didn’t do more to protect its employees, Your Content has learned.

    Clayton Cope, 29 year old Navy vet was among those killed when a tornado slammed into an Edwardsville, Illinois Amazon warehouse.

    His sister is blasting Amazon for ‘choosing the productivity of their company over their employees’

    Other Amazon workers killed include 28 year old Deandre Morrow, 62 year old Kevin D. Dickey, 24 year old Etheria S. Hebb, and 46 year old Larry E. Virden.

    Amazon cargo driver Austin J. McEwen, 26, was also killed while trying to shelter during the tornado.

    Hebb, remembered for her ‘beautiful soul’, leaves behind a baby boy.

    Blue collar workers said they’re worried Amazon will reinstate a cell phone ban that could stop them for checking weather alerts or calling for help.

    ‘If they institute the no cell phone policy, I am resigning,’ one worker said.

    At least 94 people were killed by the tornadoes and crews were searching for survivors Sunday.

    Meanwhile, Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos threw a party at his Beverly Hills home on Saturday ,’according to CNN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

