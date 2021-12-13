Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Taliban pleads with Washington to show ‘mercy and compassion’ and release $10bn in funds frozen when it seized control of Afghanistan
    By Your Content Staff
    The Taliban have pleaded with the US and the West to show ‘mercy and compassion’ by releasing $10billion in funds frozen when the group seized Afghanistan, Your Content has learned.

    Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has spoken in a rare interview.

    He made the plea to the West amid dire economic circumstances in Afghanistan.

    The country was already one of the world’s poorest before the Taliban took over.

    Harrowing stories have come to light, such as parents selling their children.

    Muttaqi claimed the Taliban has changed since their last rule that ended in 2001.

    Such claims have been met with scepticism by the international community,’according to The Time Of Israel.

