Monday, December 13, 2021
    Terrifying moment gun shots rang out on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame after ‘sniper took aim from his apartment window at crowds gathered for a memorial at singer Vicente Fernández’s star’ before cops stormed building and arrested suspect
    By Your Content Staff
    A ‘sniper’ took aim at crowds on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on Sunday night with a handgun during a vigil at the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández’s star , Your Content has learned.

    Los Angeles police confirmed a male suspect is in custody after five to six shots were fired from an apartment window on 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

    The shots were fired a little after 7 pm on Sunday as a memorial for the late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández was taking place.

    Photos at the scene showed a glass door that was shattered after being struck by a bullet.

    There were no injuries or fatalities, and the shooter’s motive remains unclear,’according to The Daily Advent.

