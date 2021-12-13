Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    ‘This couldn’t have been intentional’ Amy Duggar backs cousin Jana over child endangerment charge days after Josh was found guilty of child porn charges
    By Your Content Staff
    Amy Duggar King took to social media Saturday to issue support for her cousin, Jana Duggar, who is battling a child endangerment charge in Arkansas, hours after the family was hit by the child porn conviction of Josh Duggar, Your Content has learned.

    Amy Duggar King offered support to her cousin Jana Duggar as she battles a child endangerment charge in Arkansas.

    Amy said that Jana’s actions weren’t intentional and that she had been watching multiple children when the incident occurred.

    ‘I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,’ Amy said. ‘Watching multiple kids is hard!’

    Jana, 31, who was cited in the incident in September, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

    Further details of the incident are expected to emerge during Jana’s court appearance next month,’according to The SUN.

