‘This couldn’t have been intentional’ Amy Duggar backs cousin Jana over child endangerment charge days after Josh was found guilty of child porn charges

Amy Duggar King offered support to her cousin Jana Duggar as she battles a child endangerment charge in Arkansas.

Amy said that Jana’s actions weren’t intentional and that she had been watching multiple children when the incident occurred.

‘I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out,’ Amy said. ‘Watching multiple kids is hard!’

Jana, 31, who was cited in the incident in September, has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Further details of the incident are expected to emerge during Jana’s court appearance next month,’according to The SUN.

