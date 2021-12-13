Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Trump insists his Middle East deal between Israel and Palestine collapsed because Netanyahu 'never wanted to make peace' with Palestine – as war of words escalates between the two former leaders
    By Your Content Staff
    Former President Trump claimed his promise of peace between Israel and Palestine fell through because Benjamin Netanyahu was not interested in peace, escalating new tensions between himself and the former Israeli prime minister, a longtime ally, Your Content has learned.

    ‘I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make peace,’ Trump told Israeli author Barak Ravid, it was revealed Monday.

    ‘I think he just tapped us along. Just tap, tap, tap, you know?’

    Trump spoke highly of Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas ‘I thought he was terrific. He was almost like a father. Couldn’t have been nicer’

    The former president said that Abbas ‘wanted to make a deal more than Netanyahu’

    On Friday, it was revealed Trump said he hasn’t spoken to Netanyahu since he congratulated Biden on his 2020 win. ‘F*** him,’ Trump said.

    Netanyahu said he congratulated Biden because he appreciates ‘the importance of a strong alliance between the US and Israel’,’according to The Guardian.

