    US Navy Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Connecticut arrives in San Diego with visible damage to its bow after crashing into an underwater mountain in the South China Sea in October
    By Your Content Staff
    A U.S. fast-attack, nuclear-powered submarine arrived in San Diego on Sunday with visible surface damage following a collision earlier this year in the South China Sea, Your Content has learned.

    The fast attack submarine was damaged after it struck an unmapped seamount while submerged in international waters in the Indo Pacific region.

    On the day the USS Connecticut struck the underwater mountain there were soaring tensions with China after 39 warplanes breached Taiwanese airspace.

    But the 7th Fleet, which operates in the western Pacific, determined after an investigation that there had been no foul play in the incident.

    The vessel traveled across the Pacific Ocean to Southern California on its surface because it was not safe for it to be submerged following the crash.

    Three people were fired following the collision ‘due to lack of confidence’

    It will be repaired at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington.

