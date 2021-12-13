USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee reach $380 million deal with hundreds of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse victims, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney

The victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reportedly reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers after a five year legal battle, Your Content has learned.

The victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar have reportedly reached a $380 million settlement with defendant organizations.

USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee and their insurers will be forced to pay hundreds of Nassar victims after the five-year legal battle.

The settlement covers claims brought by gold medalists including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, who were among the highest profile victims.

In total, hundreds of victims are included in the agreement, which is among the largest ever recorded for victims of sexual abuse, according to the Journal.

Biles, Raisman and Maroney testified about the abuse during a Senate hearing this year, blasting the organizations for repeatedly failing to stop Nassar.

Nassar, who had been the main doctor for Olympic gymnasts, was sentenced in in 2017 to 60 years in prison on charges of possessing child sex abuse material.

The following year in Michigan, he was also sentenced to up to 175 years and up to 125 years, respectively, for molesting female gymnasts under his care.

Nassar’s victims have now received $880 million in settlements following a 2018 deal with Michigan State University, where he also worked and treated gymnasts,’according to CNBC.

