Woman, 62, is arrested for ‘keeping the remains of her dead newborn baby in a rented freezer 27 YEARS’ until they were discovered when the unit was auctioned off

Melissa Sims McCann, 62, from Tennessee, charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly keeping body of her newborn baby in a storage unit for 27 years.

Decomposed beyond recognition remains were found in November 2021 after the freezer storage unit had been auctioned.

DA stated McCann had rented unit since March 1994 ‘for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full term newborn baby’ delivered just days prior,’according to NBC4.

