Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    Woman, 62, is arrested for ‘keeping the remains of her dead newborn baby in a rented freezer 27 YEARS’ until they were discovered when the unit was auctioned off
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Tennessee woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly keeping the badly decomposed remains of her newborn baby born nearly 30 years ago in a freezer storage unit, where it was discovered after the container was auctioned off, Your Content has learned.

    Melissa Sims McCann, 62, from Tennessee, charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly keeping body of her newborn baby in a storage unit for 27 years.

    - Advertisement -

    Decomposed beyond recognition remains were found in November 2021 after the freezer storage unit had been auctioned.

    DA stated McCann had rented unit since March 1994 ‘for the sole purpose of storing the remains of her full term newborn baby’ delivered just days prior,’according to NBC4.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.