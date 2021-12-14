Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Airport security seized the largest number of firearms in TSA history in 2021 5,700 guns are found in carry on bags 85% of them loaded
    The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has revealed shocking data that reveal how more than 5700 firearms at airport security checkpoints have been confiscated in 2021, the highest ever in a single year, Your Content has learned.

    Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said security personnel had confiscated more than 5,700 firearms at airport security checkpoints in 2021.

    It’s the highest number of weapons ever confiscated in a single year.

    It means about 16 weapons are confiscated every single day – 85% are loaded.

    The previous yearly record was about 4,400 in 2019.

    Figure reflects an increase in firearms being carried by Americans.

    Airline passengers can transport unloaded firearms but only in checked bags,’according to CBS News.

