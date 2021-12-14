Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Blinken warns Iran’s nuclear agreement will become an ’empty shell’ unless there’s progress to restore 2015 deal Trump withdrew from
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the Iran nuclear agreement will become an ’empty shell’ unless Tehran makes efforts to restore the 2015 deal which Donald Trump quit, Your Content has learned.

    Negotiations resumed last Thursday to try and revive the Obama era pact.

    Blinken said ‘We continue in this hour, on this day, to pursue diplomacy’

    But he warned that Washington was actively seeking out ‘alternatives’ with allies.

    ‘Unless there’s swift progress the [deal] will become an empty shell,’ he said,’according to France24.

