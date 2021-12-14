Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Businessman is charged with paying ‘hitmen’ $750k to murder his mistress and her boyfriend after they threatened to tell his wife of the affair Suspect left review on ‘contract killers’ website saying ‘very professional, they get the job done’
    The married grandson of a Texas automotive tycoon was indicted after he allegedly paid three men $750,000 to kidnap and murder his mistress and her current boyfriend who threatened to expose the suspect’s affair, Your Content has learned.

    Erik Charles Maund, 46, allegedly paid hitmen $750,000 to kill his ex-girlfriend Holly Williams, 33, and her estranged boyfriend William Lanway, 36.

    The pair were kidnapped and fatally shot before their bodies were found in Williams’ car, which had veered down an embankment and into a tree.

    Maund, who is married, used to date Williams – he allegedly sent her text messages when he was planning to visit her home city of Nashville in February.

    Lanway allegedly blackmailed Maund for money, threatening to expose Maund’s relationship with Williams if he didn’t pay him hush money.

    Maund paid three men with Gilad Peled, 47, Bryon Brockway, 46, and Adam Carey, 30 – to threaten and intimidate the couple the next month.

    ‘Speartip is very professional and on top of it,’ a reviewer using the name Erik Maund wrote on the Google profile for Peled’s security company ‘They get the job done in an expedited time. Couldn’t imagine using anyone else’

    Maund is the grandson of Texas tycoon Charles Maund and a partner in Maund Automotive Group, a car dealership in Austin,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

