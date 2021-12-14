Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    California sheriff’s deputy is charged with pouring scalding water on mentally ill inmate’s hands after he refused to let guards close cell door
    A former Orange County sheriff’s deputy is accused of throwing scalding water on a mentally ill inmate who then didn’t receive medical treatment for his burns for more than six hours the county district attorney’s office said on Monday, Your Content has learned.

    The incident happened at the Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on April 1.

    Guadalupe Ortiz, 47, was charged with one felony count of assault or battery by a public officer and one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury.

    He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted on all counts.

    Ortiz allegedly threw scalding water at the inmate after he refused to take his hand off the hatch door while another officer was trying to close it.

    The DA’s office has not charged two other deputies present during the attack, or explained why Ortiz was more than eight months after the incident took place,’according to New York Post.

