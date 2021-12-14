Colorado trucker who barreled down interstate at 85mph and killed four in two DOZEN car pile up is sentenced to 110 YEARS in prison

The driver of an 18 wheeler that barreled down an interstate at 85mph, causing a huge fireball crash that killed four people was sentenced on Monday to 110 consecutive years in prison, Your Content has learned.

Rogel Aguilera Mederos, 26, was sentenced on Monday to 110 consecutive years in prison for a fiery crash in 2019 that killed four people.

He was driving a semitruck at 85mph down I-70 in Lakewood, Colorado on April 25, 2019 when he crashed into two dozen vehicles stuck in rush hour traffic.

The impact of the crash caused a fireball explosion that incinerated cars and trucks and killed four people and injured six others.

Aguilera-Mederos claimed his brakes failed, but prosecutors said he should have used a runaway truck ramp miles before the scene of the crash.

He was found guilty in October of 27 criminal charges,’according to FOX31.

