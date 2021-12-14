Democrats will raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 TRILLION Senate to vote on resolution that will keep the US out of default through 2023 with all Republicans set to vote against

Democrats will vote on a resolution Tuesday that will raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. could go into default, Your Content has learned.

Democrats will vote on a resolution Tuesday that will raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.

- Advertisement -

The vote comes a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted the U.S. could go into default.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor Tuesday that the hike would allow the U.S. to borrow enough money to fund its expenses into 2023.

Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck a deal last week allowing Democrats to revise the rules to raise the ceiling unilaterally,’according to The Washington Post.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]