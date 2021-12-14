Disgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is ordered by NY state commission to RETURN $5.1m proceeds of his self congratulatory ‘American Crisis’ COVID memoir

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was ordered Tuesday to turn over the proceeds from his pandemic book deal an estimated $5.1 million to the state Attorney General’s office within the next 30 days, following a probe by a state ethics panel, Your Content has learned.

Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered Tuesday to turn over all proceeds from his pandemic book deal to the state AG’s office within the next 30 days,’according to AP News.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]