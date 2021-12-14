Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Disgraced former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is ordered by NY state commission to RETURN $5.1m proceeds of his self congratulatory ‘American Crisis’ COVID memoir
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was ordered Tuesday to turn over the proceeds from his pandemic book deal an estimated $5.1 million to the state Attorney General’s office within the next 30 days, following a probe by a state ethics panel, Your Content has learned.

    Ex-NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered Tuesday to turn over all proceeds from his pandemic book deal to the state AG’s office within the next 30 days,’according to AP News.

