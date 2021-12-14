Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Don Jr and Fox news hosts sent frantic texts to Mark Meadows during Jan. 6 riot urging Trump to ‘condemn this sh*t’ as it ‘got out of hand’, committee reveals as it unanimously votes 9-0 to hold him in contempt of Congress
    By Your Content Staff
    Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News hosts sent frantic texts to Mark Meadows during the January 6 riot urging the president to ‘condemn this sh*t’ as it ‘got out of hand’, a House Committee has revealed, Your Content has learned.

    House committee voted to recommend contempt charges against Meadows.

    Rep. Liz Cheney read a number of texts sent to Meadows by Don Jr and Fox hosts.

    ‘He’s got to condemn this s**t ASAP,’ Don Jr. texted his father’s chief aide.

    ‘We need an Oval Office address,’ the president’s son said in a further message.

    Ingraham said, ‘The president needs to tell people in the capitol to go home’

    Hannity advised, ‘Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the capitol’,’according to The Daily Beast.

