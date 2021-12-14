Ex NFL player Phillip Adams had ‘unusually severe’ levels of CTE when he killed six people in April before turning the gun on himself, pathologists revealed on Tuesday as they shamed the NFL for allegedly ignoring his pleas for help, Your Content has learned.

Phillip Adams, 32, had stage 2 CTE that was ‘unusually severe’ and ‘predominant’ in his two frontal lobes.

The former NFL player was increasingly paranoid and depressed in the months before his death.

Pathologists revealed on Tuesday that Aaron Hernandez had similar severe frontal lobe CTE when he died.

Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University, who studied Adams’ brain, said career ‘definitively’ caused the disease.

She shamed the NFL for ignoring his apparent pleas for help and abandoning retired players.

The NFL in 2018 established a $1bn fund for the families of late players who are posthumously diagnosed with CTE a progressive, degenerative condition that causes violence, aggression and poor decision making.

The NFL however does not yet monitor the number of times players are hit in the head throughout career.

Dr. McKee said they must start doing that in order to track who may or may not develop the condition and turn violent.

Adams had amphetamines in his system that he had a prescription for on the day of the shooting, as well as Kratom, an over the counter drug which can have the same effects as opioids.

Hernandez killed himself in prison in 2017 aged 27 after being convicted of murdering two people in 2013.

His CTE was more advanced than Adams it was stage 3 but doctors say Adams’ would have worsened.

The NFL did not respond to the scientists’ criticism over Adams’ case on Tuesday ,’according to Daily News.

