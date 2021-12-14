Father of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley mouths ‘I love you’ to his wife and fights back tears in court as judge delays probable cause hearing over ‘staggering’ amount of prosecution evidence

The parents of accused Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley shared an intimate moment during Tuesday’s brief probable cause hearing, which saw the father fight back tears while repeatedly mouthing ‘I love you’ to his shackled wife, Your Content has learned.

James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared before judge in Rochester Hills District Court Tuesday afternoon for probable cause hearing, which was adjourned.

- Advertisement -

Both prosecution and defense asked to reschedule preliminary exam, set of December 22, citing massive volume of evidence.

Judge agreed to delay preliminary exam until February 8 it is expected to last 3-5 days and include testimony from up to 20 witnesses.

Crumbleys pleaded not guilty to four involuntary manslaughter counts.

Son Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as adult with counts of murder and terrorism stemming from November 30 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four.

- Advertisement -

Parents are accused of committing ‘egregious’ acts by making gun available to Ethan and refusing to remove him from school just hours before shooting,’according to PBS.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]