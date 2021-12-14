Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    Final picture of Missouri girl, nine, clutching her doll and sheltering in the bath with her sisters, 15 minutes before tornado hit, dumping entire family in nearby field and killing her
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The photo of a Missouri mother’s three daughters seeking shelter in the bathroom of their home reveals the heartbreaking final moments they spent together before a tornado ripped through the house on Friday, killing the eldest girl and tossing her family members into the debris, Your Content has learned.

    Annistyn Rackley, 9, died when a tornado ripped through her family’s Missouri home on Friday and carried her dozens of yards through the air into a field.

    - Advertisement -

    Her parents and two younger sisters were also thrown in the storm. They were injured but survived.

    The 9-year-old girl is among at least 88 people who were killed in the swarm of tornadoes that ripped through five states and caused widespread devastation across entire regions.

    The death toll from the storms which comes from data reported by each state is expected to rise as rescuers continue to search through debris.

    Hardest-hit Kentucky had 74 confirmed fatalities, including a two month old girl.

    - Advertisement -

    President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky and intends to do for the other impacted states, if needed.

    He will be traveling to the state on Wednesday to survey the damage,’according to New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.