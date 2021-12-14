Final picture of Missouri girl, nine, clutching her doll and sheltering in the bath with her sisters, 15 minutes before tornado hit, dumping entire family in nearby field and killing her

The photo of a Missouri mother’s three daughters seeking shelter in the bathroom of their home reveals the heartbreaking final moments they spent together before a tornado ripped through the house on Friday, killing the eldest girl and tossing her family members into the debris, Your Content has learned.

Annistyn Rackley, 9, died when a tornado ripped through her family’s Missouri home on Friday and carried her dozens of yards through the air into a field.

Her parents and two younger sisters were also thrown in the storm. They were injured but survived.

The 9-year-old girl is among at least 88 people who were killed in the swarm of tornadoes that ripped through five states and caused widespread devastation across entire regions.

The death toll from the storms which comes from data reported by each state is expected to rise as rescuers continue to search through debris.

Hardest-hit Kentucky had 74 confirmed fatalities, including a two month old girl.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky and intends to do for the other impacted states, if needed.

He will be traveling to the state on Wednesday to survey the damage,’according to New York Post.

