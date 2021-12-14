Florida schoolgirl, 15, dies three days after motorbike crash that also killed her boyfriend, 17, after he slammed into side of SUV at speed

A Florida schoolgirl was pronounced dead on Monday, three days after she was thrown from a motorcycle during a high speed crash that also killed her teenage boyfriend, Your Content has learned.

South Tampa teen Taylor Kolouris, 15, died on Monday after she was involved in a Friday motorbike crash that killed her boyfriend Ben Francis, 17.

The couple had been traveling between Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard when Francis rammed into the side of an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Kolouris was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries three days after the accident.

A vigil was held for her at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church the night before she died.

A memorial was also held by Francis’s friends over the weekend and a formal service has been planned for him on December 18,’according to Tampa Bay Times.

